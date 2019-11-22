Evansville Resurrection students helping make difference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Evansville Resurrection school are making a difference this holiday season.
On Friday, school leaders delivered truckload after truckload of food to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. This week students declared “War on Hunger” and collected canned and boxed goods for the pantry.
It is an annual tradition.
They also donated more than $1,000.
“I think awareness is very important for one thing it makes young people realize that there are people that are less fortunate than they are, it’s a natural thing to reach out and help those that need some help,” explains Sister Donna Marie Herr, St. Vincent de Paul.
If you would like to donate to the pantry you can bring cash or food Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
