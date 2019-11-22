Daviess Co. student to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Daviess County High School teen is taking his talents to New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
Trent Woolard leaves Saturday to be apart of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. It’s an honor band with only about 225 students from across the United States.
He says he heard about the band from one of his band directors.
“It was something that really interested me, and I went through with it from there,”
He says he submitted a video of him marching and playing a solo piece as his audition and was accepted a few weeks later.
Woolard plays the Sousaphone. He tells us he is excited, but is not sure what to expect for parade day.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun, I think it’ll be really interesting to do,” said Woolard.
You can watch Trent and the rest of the band on 14 News on Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated as to what time the Macy’s Great American Marching Band will be on.
