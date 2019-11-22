CMOE gets ready for Christmas with Elf Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just like Santa’s elves, local volunteer-designers spent the night painting things lots of kids will enjoy.
We found them in the basement of the Children’s Museum of Evansville getting ready for Elf Academy.
These playhouses will be part of North Pole Village. There’s also a giant 20-foot slide called Magic Mountain, snowball slingshots, a breakfast for families plus a Christmas performance and a dance party.
CMOE’s Helen Zimmerman says they are going to train kids to be like elves and to spread Christmas cheer.
“It’s an event for the whole family from grandparents to Toddlers,” explains Helen Zimmerman, Children’s Museum of Evansville. “It is a fundraiser for the museum, but we hope it will be the biggest holiday event in Evansville.”
The Elf Academy breakfast is Saturday, December 14.
