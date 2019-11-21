United Way, Substance Abuse Task Force launch new tool to help fight addiction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new tool for families battling drug addiction in the area.
It’s a new interactive resource map released by the United Way and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Substance Abuse Task Force.
This map can help people solve a wide range of problems. From resources for substance abuse to mental health help and even resources for where to find food pantries in your area.
You can click the interactive link and zoom into your area to find what resources would be available to you.
Right now the most resources are based in Evansville, but there are also helpful resources for those living in Warrick County and Spencer.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.