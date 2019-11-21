Tell City Mayoral race to get recount after petition filed

Tell City Mayoral race to get recount after petition filed
By only two votes (D) Chris Cail took home the win over four year (R) Mayor Jim Adams. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Aria Janel | November 21, 2019 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 2:49 PM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A mayor’s race decided by just two votes will get a second look.

Current (R) Mayor Jim Adams requested a recount in Tell City after coming up short in votes to challenger (D) Chris Cail.

[First Report: Race for Tell City Mayor decided by 2 votes]

Cail sent us a news release saying Mayor Adams’ administration filed a recount petition on Monday. That was the last day to file for one.

We checked in with the Perry County Clerk to see what’s next.

They tell us a judge will appoint a three-person recount panel. They will then review all of the votes.

County officials have not said when that recount will happen.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.