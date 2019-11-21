Tell City Mayoral race to get recount after petition filed

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A mayor’s race decided by just two votes will get a second look.
Current (R) Mayor Jim Adams requested a recount in Tell City after coming up short in votes to challenger (D) Chris Cail.
Cail sent us a news release saying Mayor Adams’ administration filed a recount petition on Monday. That was the last day to file for one.
We checked in with the Perry County Clerk to see what’s next.
They tell us a judge will appoint a three-person recount panel. They will then review all of the votes.
County officials have not said when that recount will happen.
