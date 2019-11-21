Soggy Weather Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a bright Wednesday, showers return and will remain in the forecast through Saturday morning. A low pressure system will bring rain and breezy southerly winds as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Most of the rain will end this morning but showers return tonight as low temps drop into the lower 40’s.
Decent chances for additional rain Friday morning. A cold front will sweep in the upper 40′s and it will remain chilly through the weekend. Saturday will usher in even chances for morning rain then mostly cloudy and breezy with high temps in the mid-40’s. Sunday will be the brightest weekend day with high temps in the upper 40’s under mostly sunny skies.
