Public invited to Thursday meeting for Fairness Ordinance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A push to protect people from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations is happening Thursday in Daviess County.
Members of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign group have taken their concerns to county commissioners. And now, they are inviting the public to a panel discussion.
They hope this will create a conversation.
Organizers tell us there has been some confusion about what the ordinance would and would not do.
In Daviess County, it’s being called a non-discrimination ordinance. Other cities in Kentucky have a similar fairness ordinance.
A few of those include Henderson, Lexington, and Paducah.
The group has been met with opposition, they say mostly be church leaders. Many have been invited to hopefully clear up misconceptions.
“That is what will ultimately, I believe, change people’s hearts and minds," says Owensboro Human Relations Commission Director Kaitlin Nonweiler. "To know that they are human beings and they deserve to treated with dignity and respect like all the other citizens and that our elected officials have that duty and responsibility to protect all citizens.”
This starts on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It’s happening in Brescia’s Taylor Lecture Hall, which is in the science center.
