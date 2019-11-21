Pair of Tri-State athletes to continue athletic careers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was National Signing Day one week ago, the day marked the first-time high school student-athletes could officially commit to their college of choice. For Elizabeth Broshears that day was Wednesday.
The Memorial senior signed the dotted line in front of family and friends decked out in the Cream and Crimson as she’s headed to Bloomington to swim for IU.
For Broshears, this afternoon marked a dream come true, and she ended it by saying “As a Hoosier born and raised, it’s always been ‘Go Hoosiers!’”.
“Definitely, I think the goal going into college is just to be able to help the IU swim team as much as possible, to be able to place as high at Big 10′s and NCAA’s as I can," explains Broshears. "A big part of swimming in this community is support from everyone else. It’s difficult, it’s not a big sport, so getting as much support as you can is really important and it means a lot that all my classmates and teachers and family were here.”
Broshears said she plans to go Pre-Med at Indiana next year. Her ultimate goal is a career in BioChemistry.
Down in Owensboro, another high school athlete’s dream came true.
Owensboro Catholic’s basketball standout Hannah McKay officially inked her name to play at Murray State for the next four years.
A staple on the court for OC, McKay played in all 37 games as a junior. She led the team in scoring with nearly 14 points a game and in rebounds notching almost seven a game.
McKay was the unanimous MVP in last year’s All "A" Classic State Title win and she led Catholic to the Kentucky Girl’s Final Four round.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.