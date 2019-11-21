O.Z. Tyler opening new John Wayne bourbon-inspired tasting room

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 14 News was on hand to get a look at the new tasting room at O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro.
The room will serve a new bourbon-inspired by the Duke himself, John Wayne.
Duke Spirits’ bourbon was crafted from John Wayne’s handwritten notes that his son Ethan discovered nearly 2 decades ago.
The tasting room, which will officially open to the public in April 2020, will also feature never-before-seen memorabilia from his estate.
“It’s extremely exciting cause everything I’ve done in the industry has been based on authenticity and great storytelling and I think to have a great product that is truly authentic based on something authentic and the recipe was done in a bygone time when things were just done differently,” explains Duke Spirits founder Chris Radomski.
Country artists Runaway June was also there and performed their new song “I can buy my own drinks.”
