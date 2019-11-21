Newburgh Parks Board works to secure funding for park upgrade

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on the historical Lou Dennis Park, which will be soon getting an upgrade.
Now that plans for the refurbishment have been finalized, they are working on securing funding for all the phases of work. The first phase of the construction is estimated to cost $1.4 million.
When it’s all said and done they hope for a multi-generational park, meeting the wants and needs of as many people as possible.
“Parks & leisure activity spaces really affect the quality of life of the residents, and a park-like this that children can run and ride their bikes to, we feel will be very well utilized,” says Newburgh Parks Board President Mary Ann Wilsbacher.
They hope to have the first phase of the park done by this summer.
