New Beginnings in Owensboro gets expansion

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The expansion at New Beginnings is complete and hopes to provide more services to victims of sexual assault.
With the help of fundraising and a grant from the federal government, New Beginnings can expand its services, including hiring more staff. Assistant Director of New Beginnings, Julie Campbell says the nonprofit hired an additional therapist, an educator, and a group coordinator.
The group coordinator will focus on turning Owensboro and Daviess County into a Green Dot community. Campbell says the green dot program teaches others how to prevent sexual assault from happening.
“We want all of Owensboro and Daviess County to understand that they have the power to stop violent moments and be. A Green Dot," said Campbell.
The assistant director says with one added therapist, New Beginnings will be able to add 500 additional therapy sessions to their schedule each year.
