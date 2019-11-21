Neighborhood Watch: traffic stop leads to trafficking, possession charges

Neighborhood Watch: traffic stop leads to trafficking, possession charges
By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | November 21, 2019 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:46 PM

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they’ve taken more than $100,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

A Madisonville Police officer made a traffic stop for expired tags, smelled marijuana, searched the car and found methamphetamine and marijuana. Police then got a warrant to search the Union County residence of 36-year-old Jack Nicholas “Nick” Creighton.

Police say they found an additional 1.5-pounds of meth and more than 1-pound of marijuana.

Creighton is being held on trafficking and possession charges.
Creighton is being held on trafficking and possession charges. (Source: WFIE)

Creighton is being held on trafficking and possession charges.

The case will be turned over the U.S. Attorney for federal prosecution.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.