Neighborhood Watch: traffic stop leads to trafficking, possession charges

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they’ve taken more than $100,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
A Madisonville Police officer made a traffic stop for expired tags, smelled marijuana, searched the car and found methamphetamine and marijuana. Police then got a warrant to search the Union County residence of 36-year-old Jack Nicholas “Nick” Creighton.
Police say they found an additional 1.5-pounds of meth and more than 1-pound of marijuana.
Creighton is being held on trafficking and possession charges.
The case will be turned over the U.S. Attorney for federal prosecution.
