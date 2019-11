EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and periods of rain will continue through Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50. Partly sunny and drier by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with partly sunny and dry for Thanksgiving. Temps will stay in the normal range 54/35 through the period.