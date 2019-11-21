Loge Elementary celebrates being named a Blue Ribbon School

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Loge Elementary is now a Blue Ribbon School.
School officials tell us they are the first in Warrick County to receive the award.
Principal Lynn Pierce traveled to Washington D.C. last week for the ceremony, doing a cartwheel to celebrate the school’s success.
The U.S. Department of Education program recognizes academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
On Thursday, the school held an assembly to celebrate their success.
“It means that the students and teachers are hard workers that get perfect scores,” said student Wyatt Kuebler.
According to school officials, only 12 schools in Indiana received the award and 362 schools in the United States.
“The one thing that makes us stand out from all those 362 schools in the entire nation, is that we love you, we love you so much,” said Principal Pierce.
What’s next for this school you might ask?
"We’re going to continue to be successful because that’s what we do at Lo, we get it done,” said Principal Pierce.
