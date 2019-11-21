KSP, HFD continue investigating after Simple Rewards Inn fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire that sent more than a dozen people away from their homes.
It broke out early Wednesday at the Simple Rewards Inn on Washington Street.
Kentucky State Police and The Henderson Fire Department were on scene again on Thursday. One KSP investigator tells us they are involved at the State Fire Marshals request.
Henderson Fire Department Capt Mattingly says this follow up investigation allows them to get a fresh set of eyes on the damage now that everything has settled.
“With the large scale investigation, it involved more investigators just so we have a better understanding of whats going on and we can put our minds together and put eyes on everything so we’re not missing anything,” explains Mattingly.
This is an ongoing investigation, but Captain Mattingly did say there is no reason to believe this fire is suspicious.
