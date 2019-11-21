First-hand look at new Rehab for Life & Canine Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rehab for Life and Canine Aquatic Center opened earlier this year. On Thursday, the public got a first-hand look at their facility.
The rehab center includes three state of the art pools that are used for physical and occupational therapy. It also include built-in treadmills and water jets.
One of the pools is designated for dog rehabilitation where four-legged creatures can participate in the fun.
The center also offers swimming lessons for dogs and humans.
