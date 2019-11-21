First business in Perry Co. Opportunity Zone officially opens

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The first new business in Cannelton’s Opportunity Zone is now open.
Owners of home decor store Changing Things Up on Taylor Street celebrated their grand opening on Thursday.
The city of Cannelton has recently been designated as an Opportunity Zone. It is a federal initiative designed to help low-income communities attract investments and spur development.
Cannelton officials are hoping new businesses like this one will help revive the city.
