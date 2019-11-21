Evansville man in jail after police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a police chase that began in Warrick County.
The chase shortly after 9:30 Wednesday night when troopers saw a vehicle they were looking for on St. John Road in the Blue Grass area south of Elberfeld.
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle on St. John, south of Baseline, but ISP says the driver, 23-year-old Levi Martin, of Evansville, accelerated to about 80 mph before driving west on Seven Hills Road into Vanderburgh County.
State police say Martin drove down several different county roads before troopers were able to deploy stop sticks on Old State Road at Volkman Road. The stop sticks deflated both driver’s side tires.
They say Martin continued south on Old State Road at a slower speed until he drove off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole at Inglefield Road around 9:50.
ISP says troopers ordered Martin out of the vehicle at that point, but he refused. They say an ISP K-9 was sent to get Martin, but ISP says Martin continued to resist and used the vehicle’s door to hit the K-9.
A trooper then used a stun gun on Martin and took him custody without further incident.
State police say they found multiple cans of alcohol and an empty whiskey bottle inside Martin’s vehicle.
Martin is currently being held in the Warrick County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
