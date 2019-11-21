Daviess Co. students project hopes to keep teens from vaping

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A group of Daviess County High School students hopes their project can keep teens from vaping.
VapeBuster is a device designed to detect someones vaping and it alerts school staff. This is catching attention around the state and the nation.
Samsun named the group finalists for the Solve for Tomorrow competition. Students are challenged to use STEM education to improve their communities.
The team was also in the finals of the Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurial Challenge earlier this year.
