Christmas tree drought still impacting Dubois Co. farm

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A warning if your family likes to put up a real Christmas tree because some local farmers are seeing a shortage this season.
For 45 years, thousands of people looking for the perfect Christmas tree head to Don and Eileen Scherle’s Tree Farm just off SR-56. However, it’s the selection that’s become scarce over the past few years.
“It was a severe drought," says Don. "We lost thousands of trees and so did everybody else that was a tree farmer.”
That drought was in 2012 and its impacts are still being felt at Christmas tree farms nationwide and here in the Hoosier State.
“What happened is the last few years a lot of those farms have shut down because they don’t have trees available,” explains Don. “We’ve had an influx of new customers which really took our supply of inventory down.”
Other Indiana Christmas tree farmers say they have seen their town go from having several tree farms, to only two.
“It’s an eight to 12, 15-year project when you plant a tree,” said Don.
The Scherle’s say in three to five years they are expecting their tree supply to be back to normal.
“We’ve had the same families come for 30 some years,” said Don.
The Scherle’s hope to keep that tradition alive for as long as they can.
The Scherle’s say to cover the tree shortage they are going to be importing trees from other states like North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.