WorkOne Southwest hosts job fair in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - WorkOne Southwest is an organization that makes sure Hoosiers aren’t without work.
One way they do that is by hosting job fairs across Southwest Indiana.
With corporations in Jasper like Meyer Distributing, Jasper Engines and Trilogy Health Services, there’s a need for workers.
April Gogel, a recruiter for Trilogy Health Services said, their biggest battle is filling jobs. Gogel said she attributes it to the low unemployment rate in Dubois County.
“Nurses are a big focus, the baby boomers are going to be retiring soon, and so there is a nursing shortage,” said Gogel.
Gogel says Trilogy Health Services tries to compete with other companies by offering more benefits to their employees like getting paid every Friday and paying for their workers to go back to school through a partnership with Purdue Globel.
