VHS completes purchase of River Kitty Cat Cafe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - VHS announced at a press conference that they now own River Kitty Cat Cafe.
The cafe was a private for-profit business that opened over two years ago. It will now be a non-profit and proceeds made at the shop will go to VHS.
Previous owners, Nancy Drake and Annette Gries, approached VHS this summer about wanting to sell the business. VHS spent months deciding if purchasing the cafe was a possibility.
VHS was able to get a loan to make the buy and closed on it this past Monday.
VHS says menu items, operating hours, and all scheduled events will not change.
“If you buy a macaroon, if you buy a smoothie, that’s all going to be money that’s going back and help buy a vaccine, help buy a heartworm test; things we need when we need money for the shelter itself,” explains VHS Executive Director Kendall Paul.
Nearly 400 cats have been adopted since the cafe opened in 2017. VHS has not had to euthanize cats due to overcrowding since the kitty cafe has been open.
