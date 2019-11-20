UE Men’s Basketball reflects on 1st loss of season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE Men’s Basketball team took their first loss of the season Monday night at the Ford Center.
Despite riding a hot-streak coming into the match-up against the also undefeated SMU, the Aces were outrebounded 47-25 by the Mustangs who scored 16 on second-chance points.
Delivering the first loss of the season, SMU was most likely the toughest defensive opponent the Aces will see out of the conference, and the UE players plan to take their loss as a learning lesson moving forward.
“They really hit a lot of threes, they really spaced out the floor," said Jawan Newton, a sophomore guard. "Kentucky we were able to pack it in the paint, but this team, they were great drivers, and they were great shooters, so it was hard. In my opinion, it was harder than the Kentucky game.”
“Like Coach said, he said second-chance points and definitely offensive rebound," said Artur Labinowicz, a junior guard. "Our game plan, we knew what they were gonna do, a long team and very athletic. We didn’t box them out, they got their boards and second-chance points, and that’s what cost us the game.”
Up next for the Purple Aces is a trip to the Bahamas.
UE will compete in the Islands of Bahamas Showcase this weekend. Their first opponent is East Carolina Friday at 7 p.m. Central.
