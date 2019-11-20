State to buy Highland Elementary land

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The state of Kentucky is looking to buy a piece of land owned by the Daviess County Public Schools, and it’s for a big chunk of change.
Highland Elementary School sits right along Highway 54. Daviess County Public School officials say the state is looking to purchase part of the school’s land. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, they’re looking to expand the highway by three lanes.
To do that, they would need to buy a portion of the front lawn at Highland Elementary.
The Finance Director at Daviess County Public Schools Sara Harley says the state is offering $300,000 for the land. Harley says KYTC would also add a turn lane to make it easier to get to the school.
Daviess County Public schools will vote on the potential purchase at Thursday’s school board meeting.
