EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will increase overnight with scattered showers arriving on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 50s. Rain chances continue through Friday and Saturday before tapering off on Sunday. Highs will remain near 50 and lows will drop into the 40s. Dry Sunday and Monday. More active weather possible by the middle of next week. Rain may affect holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday.