Purple Aces set for 'business trip’ to Bahamas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite a tough two-point loss to SMU on Monday, the Evansville men’s basketball team is still off to an incredible 3-1 start.
Now Head Coach Walter McCarty and the Aces take their talents south to the sunny Bahamas where UE will square off in the Islands of Bahamas showcase. The eight-team, 12-game tournament will also feature the likes of Liberty, George Washington, Rice, and East Carolina, which was UE’s first opponent.
“We’re much better then what we showed against SMU, a good basketball team, but we’re much better," said McCarty. "It’s an opportunity to learn some new stuff and hopefully go down to the Bahamas and get back on the right path.”
Evansville is guaranteed to play three games this weekend. The first will be against East Carolina at 7 p.m. on Friday.
