Police chase crossed from Evansville to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A chase that went over the Twin Bridges has ended in Henderson
Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say it started at Walnut and New York in Evansville Wednesday afternoon and involved U.S. Marshals and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Christopher Norman, of Evansville, was driving when deputies tried arresting him for outstanding warrants. Instead of stopping for the deputies, Norman drove away and the chase began.
It ended in a crash on Highway 41 near the Zion exit in Henderson. Before he could be taken into custody, the sheriff’s office say Norman used his truck to ram one the deputy’s vehicles.
No serious injuries were reported.
Our cameras captured the chase as it crossed the Twin Bridges.
Kentucky Transportation officials say southbound traffic was blocked, but the site is now clear.
