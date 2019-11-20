Officials announce changes for River City Showcase schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA State Football Tournament has caused a change of schedule for some teams playing in the United Fidelity Bank River City Showcase.
The news release from officials says Memorial and Heritage Hills will now play their games on December 10 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at USI Screaming Eagles Arena. This move was made because both the Tigers and Patriots have made a deep run in the state football playoffs.
An additional game, between Boonville and North Posey, has been added to the November 29 slate.
Friday, Nov. 29 games:
1) Boonville vs North Posey - 3 p.m.
2) Mater Dei vs North Daviess - 5 p.m.
3) North vs Princeton - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 games:
1) Day School vs Mt. Vernon - 11 a.m.
2) Central vs Gibson Southern - 1 p.m.
3) Castle vs Southridge - 3 p.m.
4) Harrison vs Floyd Central - 5 p.m.
5) Reitz vs Jasper - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 games:
1) Memorial vs Barr Reeve - 5:30 p.m.
2) Bosse vs Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
