Neighborhood Watch: Academy Sports theft; Officer honored for service

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department wants your help.
OPD says these two people are wanted for theft at Academy Sports:
If you recognize one or both of them, call the Owensboro Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
The Henderson County School system has awarded a police officer for a career full of helping students.
Officer Marty Wilson has been the district's DARE officer for the past 19 years.
In a Facebook post, Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox said seeing first hand how many lives and generations of families Officer Wilson has influenced is amazing. The chief thanked Wilson for the positive light that he has shed on police officers in general, but specifically the Henderson Police Department and the kids within the community.
