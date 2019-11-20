Madisonville selected as regional hub for KY Real ID

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A step forward in Kentuckians being able to get Real IDs.
Madisonville will have one of 12 Real ID issuing offices.
Real ID is the card travelers will need if they want to fly in the United States by next October.
KYTC officials tell us the office will serve 10 counties, but Kentucky residents can go to any of the 12 offices. Those officials say they are working quickly to establish these offices.
We are told the new administration could determine when these offices will get up and running.
The other cities with regional hubs include: Bowling Green, Elizabeth, Florence, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville, Manchester, Morehead, Paducah, Prestonburg, Somerset.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.