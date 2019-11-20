Lewisport, KY couple engaged after flyover engagement

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Sometimes it pays to have a friend who is also a pilot. Just ask Ryan Wilson of Lewisport, Kentucky.
His friend Stuart helped him pull off a pretty epic proposal to his girlfriend, Shawna Aud.
Wilson says he met Aud seven years ago, and they’ve been dating for a total of four years.
He says Saturday he gathered up some wood and spelled “Marry Me?” in his yard.
He then picked up his girlfriend and met Stuart at the Lewisport Airport for a little plane ride.
Just as they passed over the house, Wilson was ready with the ring.
Take a look at Aud’s reaction:
As you can tell from the video, Aud said “yes.”
The happy couple is working on setting a wedding date.
Congrats!
More photos are here:
