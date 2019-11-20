Kentucky Wesleyan Football gets 1st win on last game of season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In the final game of the 2019 season, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers won their first and last game of the season.
The win couldn’t have come at a better time as it was Senior Day on Saturday. It was also the annual Founders Cup Game against Alderson Broaddus that’s seen KWC on the losing end it all four years of the game’s existence.
The Panthers posted nearly 500 yards of offense and the defense forced six turnovers with four interceptions, four sacks, and a defensive touchdown to end the season with a 41-30 win to hand Coach Craig Yeast his first-ever win as head coach.
“I thought that that was the epitome of the season, to go through all the things that we went through, and for us to go out in the last game of the year, and finally put it all together, it was an excellent team win," said Coach Yeast. "It felt really good for me, but more importantly, I was really, really happy for our coaches and our players, I felt that they really deserved to win, and we got one at the end, and we finished the season 1-0, which is our goal. Moving forward it’s all about being 1-0 every single day from here on.”
The Panthers went 1-10 in Coach Yeast’s first year.
Yeast said he now plans on teaching his team this off-season and hitting the recruiting trail where he says he’s focused on finding football players that want to help his team win.
