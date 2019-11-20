Henderson Boys and Girls Club receives over $41K from Tri-State Medical Alliance

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club got a financial boost on Tuesday night from the Tri-State Medical Alliance.
The agency presented them with a check for $41,725.
We’re told the money will go towards paying employee salaries.
The boys and girls club located on Pebble Creek Drive opened in August.
They average over 115 kids during their daily after school program and have over 200 kids enrolled.
“It’s a fabulous organization," said Bill Fidler, boys and girls club board chair. "It is very dependent on community support. But there’s been a wellspring of support from the Henderson community and the Tri-State area for this Boys and Girls club.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.