Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President indicted on gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been indicted on federal gun charges.
According to documents on the Vandeburgh County Assessor’s website, Gary Forston is the club’s president.
The club was raided Tuesday morning by FBI officials.
An indictment issued Wednesday shows Forston is facing two counts, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a sawed off shotgun.
The documents say Forston was convicted on a meth charge in 2013, and is not allowed to own guns.
Forston has entered a not guilty plea on the gun charges. Court records show a jury trial has already be set for January 27.
Records show he’s facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.
