EPD: Officer gives Narcan to intoxicated driver after crashing into 2 parked cars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police used Narcan on a woman who they say crashed into two parked cars Monday night on Southeast Second Street in Evansville.
Court documents say 27-year-old Alyssa Hines of Newburgh was heavily intoxicated while driving and an EPD officer had to administer Narcan to keep her conscious.
An Evansville woman came home Monday night to find her car damaged and a note from a police officer.
“It’s like oh my gosh, you know, what are we going to do now? Or what am I going to do? But all I can do is get it fixed and move on,” said the owner of the damaged car.
Around 4:30 Monday evening, police say her car was hit by Hines on Southeast Second Street. The affidavit says Hines drove into the two parked cars while an EPD officer was trying to pull her over.
Court documents say that once Hines was in police custody, the officer administered Narcan because she was going in and out of consciousness. She was later taken to the hospital but refused to take a chemical test.
Police say once released from the hospital, Hines was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she admitted to ingesting heroin and fentanyl.
Even though cars were damaged, one of the car owners says she’s just glad it didn’t turn out to be worse.
“She could have hit the fire hydrant, or someone, or a child, anything like that," she said. “So yes, it could have been a lot worse. You know she is lucky there was an officer who saw the accident. But at least she’s okay. I heard she is doing fine, so that is the main thing, that she is doing okay.”
After speaking with both owners of the damaged vehicles, they tell us that Hines does have insurance, however, they aren’t sure how much it will cost for repairs.
Hines is still in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.
