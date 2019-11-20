EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Fog developing this morning after the clouds and light rain departed. Visibility will drop to one quarter mile or less creating dangerous driving conditions. Today is setting up to be the weather gem of the week and the warmest in 10-days. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temps in mid to upper 50’s.
A low pressure system will bring rain and windy weather Thursday as high temps climb into the lower 60′s. Most of the rain will end Friday morning. A cold front will sweep in the upper 40′s during the day and it will remain chilly through the weekend.
