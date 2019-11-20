Crews battle blaze at Henderson hotel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at a Henderson hotel overnight.
It happened at the Simple Rewards Inn on the corner of Washington and Adams. We’re told the first call about the fire came in around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Henderson Fire Department, the fire appears to have started on the first floor and spread to the second floor and the attic.
HPD says there were heavy flames coming from the building when they arrived at the scene. They say the flames quickly went through the roof, so ladder trucks were brought in to fight the blaze.
Everyone staying at the extended-stay hotel made it out safely and no one was hurt.
A bus was brought in to give residents a way to stay out of the cold. The Red Cross was also called in to help the roughly 20 people displaced by the fire.
The building was built around the beginning of the 1900s and has had several different occupancies. It is now in use as a two-story multi-family extended-stay residential complex with 36 total units.
Fire officials say the new portion of the building sustained heavy fire damage and water damage throughout. The older, original part of the building sustained smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We’ll keep you updated.
