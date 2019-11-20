Cape Air adding flights between Owensboro and Nashville

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cape Air is adding service between Owensboro and Nashville.
Starting Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Cape Air will have two daily, year-round flights between Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Nashville International Airport.
The airline will also continue to offer one daily flight between Owensboro and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Fares between Owensboro and Nashville are from $29 each way. Fares between Owensboro and St. Louis are from $19 each way.
While service does not begin until January, reservations can be made now by visiting capeair.com or by calling 800-CAPE-AIR. Passengers can also make reservations in person at the Cape Air City Ticket Office located inside the Hampton Inn & Suites on the Waterfront in downtown Owensboro.
