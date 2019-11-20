Big step for future of Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks board took a big step in getting the ball rolling on what will be the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
The approval was certainly a big step on Wednesday. Executive Director Brian Holtz tells us this project has already been two years in the making.
Coming into their meeting, the parks board had only approved four bids of the 17 that were needed in order to move forward. With 13 bids approved by the board on Wednesday, the next step is getting contracts finalized.
Holtz tells us a majority of the bids were awarded to local companies here in the region and he is relieved to get this part of the process completed.
“The momentum is there, the ability to get it done, for me is exciting," says Holtz. "It’s well overdue you know. The community, we need this. We know that it’ll be used and used well. So, it’s a very exciting time, not just for the city but for the parks department as well.”
Holtz says they hope to be able to break ground by the end of this year.
They are still on pace to have the facility completed by the Spring of 2021.
