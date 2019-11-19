Vanderburgh Humane Society taking over River Kitty Cat Cafe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society will soon take control of the River Kitty Cat Cafe.
VHS Executive Director Kendall Paul presented the final details to city leaders today.
She says this plan has been in the works for a while.
The cafe has helped get 400 cats adopted since 2017.
Now, with V-H-S taking over, the cafe will become a non-profit, and all proceeds will go towards the Humane Society.
“It’s going from a for-profit business to a non-profit business, and that will allow us to hopefully as people come in to support knowing that money is going back to help other animals who aren’t quite as lucky as the ones down at the cafe,” said Paul.
Paul says there won’t be many changes to the cafe.
