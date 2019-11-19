USI kicks off NCAA II Tournament Friday at #1 GVSU

The second half of the Midwest bracket will be played at Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, Thursday and Saturday. Second-seeded Walsh (16-4-0) plays seventh-seeded University of Indianapolis (13-4-1) in the 9 a.m. (CST) match, while third-seeded University of Findlay (14-2-1) takes on sixth-seeded Rockhurst University (14-5-0) in the noon (CST) match. The winners play Saturday at noon (CST) at Walsh for the right to advance.