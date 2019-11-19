USI kicks off NCAA II Tournament Friday at #1 GVSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team kicks off the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament and Midwest Regional Friday when they play top-ranked and number one seeded Grand Valley State University at noon (CST) in Allendale, Michigan.
The bottom half of the Midwest Regional bracket features fourth-seeded Ashland University (14-4-1) and fifth-seeded McKendree University (15-3-3) is slated for a 9 a.m. (CST) kickoff Friday.
The winners of the USI-GVSU and Ashland/McKendree match advances to play for the right to advance to the Midwest Regional championship game Sunday at noon (CST) in Allendale.
The second half of the Midwest bracket will be played at Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, Thursday and Saturday. Second-seeded Walsh (16-4-0) plays seventh-seeded University of Indianapolis (13-4-1) in the 9 a.m. (CST) match, while third-seeded University of Findlay (14-2-1) takes on sixth-seeded Rockhurst University (14-5-0) in the noon (CST) match. The winners play Saturday at noon (CST) at Walsh for the right to advance.
The Central Region will host the Midwest and its regional championship game, in addition to the NCAA II quarterfinal match December 5-8. The site, exact dates, and times are to be determined after the second round of the regionals.
Coverage of all of the Eagles’ action in the NCAA II Midwest Regional, including links for live stats, audio and video broadcasts, can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. More information about the NCAA II Women’s Soccer Tournament can be found at NCAA.com, including the bracket for the entire 56-team field.
Week 12 – Eagle NCAA II Tournament Notes
USI in the NCAA II Tournament: USI is making its second appearance in the NCAA II Tournament after a 21 year wait. The last time the Eagles were in the NCAA II Tournament, they defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 2-1, in double-overtime on the road before falling in the NCAA II Tournament quarterfinals to Ashland University in triple-overtime, 1-0.
Eagles post three-straight upsets to win GLVC Tournament: The Eagles won their first GLVC Tournament title with three-straight upsets. USI, which was the seventh seed, defeated second-seeded University of Indianapolis, 1-0, third-seeded Rockhurst University, 3-0, and grabbed the conference title on penalty kicks after tying top-seeded McKendree University.
In the GLVC: USI leads the GLVC with 103 points on a league-best 34 goals, and 35 assists. The Eagles are fourth in defense with a team 0.68 goals against average.
Scoring Leaders: Sophomore forward Katlyn Andres has taken over the team scoring lead with 21 points on eight goals and five assists. Junior forward Maggie Winter follows close behind with 16 points on seven goals and two assists. Junior defender Madelyne Juenger is tied for the team lead with Andres with five assists.
Between the posts: Freshman goalkeeper Maya Etienne leads the Eagles in goal with a 12-6-2 record, a 0.69 goals against average and a USI single-season record 10 shutouts, and 91 saves during her first collegiate campaign.
Schoenstein is in his 4th year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a 41-25-9 mark, the 2019 GLVC Tournament championships, a share of the 2018 GLVC regular season title, three-straight GLVC Tournament appearances, and an appearance in the NCAA II Tournament.
USI vs. GVSU: USI trails in the all-time series with GVSU, 5-1, with the Lakers taking the last five meetings. The Eagles won the initial meeting, 1-0, in overtime in 2002 in a neutral site match-up at UIndy.
GVSU in 2019: The Lakers are 19-1-0 and ranked number one nationally. GVSU, which won the GLIAC Tournament title, has outscored its opponents, 88-5.
USI vs. Ashland: Ashland leads the all-time series with USI, 3-1, including the 1998 NCAA II Tournament quarterfinal game. USI, which won the first match-up, 3-1, in 1996, has not played the Ashland Eagles since a 4-2 loss in 2014 in a neutral site match at Ohio Dominican University.
Ashland in 2019: Ashland is 14-4-1, but is 2-3-0 in its last five matches. The Ashland Eagles fell in the semifinals of the GLIAC Tournament last weekend.
USI vs. Rockhurst: Rockhurst has had the upper hand with the Eagles all-time, leading 13-3-2, after USI posted the GLVC Tournament semifinal win, 3-0. in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Rockhurst in 2019: The Hawks are 14-5-0 in 2019 and finished third during the GLVC regular season and lost to USI in the GLVC Tournament semifinals.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
