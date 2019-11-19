UE earns NABC Team of the Week recognition

Evansville pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball memory last week, winning at No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday, 79-75. The Purple Aces held UK to just 37-percent shooting on their way to becoming just the 35th unranked team in NCAA history to beat No. 1 on its home floor. Evansville followed the performance two nights later with an 89-71 victory over IU-Kokomo to improve to 3-0 this season.