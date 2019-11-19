UE earns NABC Team of the Week recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville, Wingate University, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Missouri Baptist University and South Georgia State College have been selected as the first NABC Teams of the Week of the 2019-20 season.
NCAA Division I – Evansville
Head Coach: Walter McCarty
Evansville pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball memory last week, winning at No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday, 79-75. The Purple Aces held UK to just 37-percent shooting on their way to becoming just the 35th unranked team in NCAA history to beat No. 1 on its home floor. Evansville followed the performance two nights later with an 89-71 victory over IU-Kokomo to improve to 3-0 this season.
UE’s latest honor adds to what has been an unbelievable week of publicity after defeating top-ranked Kentucky last week. March Madness digital reporter Andy Katz named the Purple Aces the “Team of the Week” on Monday. The program received votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, ranking 30th and 39th in those rankings, respectively.
DeAndre Williams garnered Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week recognition for the second time in as many weeks on Monday as he continues to lead the team in scoring and rebounding.
This weekend, the Aces head to Nassau, Bahamas for the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Evansville opens the tournament on Friday evening against East Carolina.
