Tri-State teachers go Red for Ed at public education rally at the statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Hoosier teachers from across the state packed the statehouse for “Red for Ed Action Day.”
14 News was there as teachers rallied for public education, hoping to get lawmakers’ attention ahead of next year’s session. It’s the one day they can get in front of legislators to voice their concerns.
Among those concerns are teacher compensation and standardized testing, specifically ILEARN.
“Using one test to evaluate educators across the board and to evaluate students across the board is just an erroneous idea," said John Hurley, a South Spencer High School teacher.
14 News saw a huge presence from southwest Indiana school districts in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The Red for Ed rally shut down half of Indiana’s school districts, all in hopes of fighting for change for both the teachers and the students.
This all comes on the same day legislators gather for the 2020 session organization meetings.
Teachers that 14 News spoke with said they are doing this all for the kids and their futures.
“What scares me about the educators is you’re going to have a much harder time finding educators because they simply don’t stay or they don’t go into education at all. They pursue other careers, so there will be either fewer teachers or the teachers who come don’t stay," said David Koewler of North Posey. "There’s a continuity issue with teachers that come and leave after a couple of years and that’s bad for the kids.”
Educators hope at the end of all this that funding will improve for teachers across the state in hopes of providing children a better education.
