SMU edges Evansville in epic battle at Ford Center

SMU changed the course of the game, scoring the next 13 points over the next five minutes. Evansville missed seven shots in a row while turning the ball over twice. Williams got Evansville back on track, drilling a three with an even five minutes on the clock that made it a 22-17 game in favor of the Mustangs. The Aces got one points closer in the final four minutes as they went into halftime trailing by a score of 25-21. Defense was the name of the game in the first half as the Mustangs finished at 30% while the Aces completed the opening 20 minutes shooting 28.6%.