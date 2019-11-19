Residents: Elevators out all day at Grandview Towers, people stuck on high floors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has taken phone calls from residents at Grandview Towers, upset the elevators are out again.
Residents tell us the elevators have been out since late Monday morning, and management and maintenance workers left at normal time Monday evening.
They tell us at least four residents in wheelchairs are stuck on the 10th floor, with no way down in case of an emergency.
We tried reaching management, but our calls were not answered.
As we reported last year, a company called Aspen Property Management purchased Grandview Towers.
The property has a history of the elevators not working.
Fire officials say they’ve made many runs to the property when residents have been stuck.
Dispatchers tell us there was only one run to Grandview Property Monday, and that was for a medic call.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.