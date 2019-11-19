Owensboro looks to create more options for downtown living

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders in Owensboro say they’re looking to create more options for downtown living.
Mayor Tom Watson says he would like to see more people moving downtown. However, he says the current city staff doesn’t have the time to come up with a plan to make that happen.
That’s why the city will vote on whether or not to hire the consulting firm A Plus Living.
The mayor says the city didn’t expect real estate to skyrocket so quickly. He says he’s hoping the consulting firm can come up with a plan to take advantage of the land downtown, and ultimately create more affordable housing options.
“Most of the millennials don’t want to buy a car, and they don’t want to buy a house," said Mayor Watson. "They like a thousand square foot apartment or flat. And if they have a car, they want to park once and be able just to walk around. They don’t want to drive around. So trying to encourage that plus we’ll have some higher-end things as well.”
The city council will vote Monday night to determine if they’ll hire a consulting firm to do the work.
