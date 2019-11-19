New CSX railroad crossing coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More retail development could soon be coming to Madisonville.
The city has approved an $800,000 reimbursement contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to help build a new CSX railroad crossing on Midtown Boulevard. That’s just off I-69 near Midtown Commons.
Mayor Cotton tells us this project will set things in motion for more retail space at Midtown Crossing.
He says several retail companies have been interested in that area.
He also says eventually, Midtown Boulevard will be a north-south corridor, connecting to Island Ford Road.
Cotton says they hope to see construction start in the summer.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.