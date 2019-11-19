2nd arrest made in fatal January shooting in Evansville, EPD says

November 19, 2019 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 8:30 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second person is now facing murder charges in the January death of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell.

Police say 32-year-old Justin Brewer is being held right now in Knox County and will be brought back to Evansville.

Justin Brewer. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
Police say his wife, Amber Brewer was arrested in September on a murder charge.

Amber Brewer (Source: Evansville Police)

Police say Mitchell was shot to death on January 25 on Frisse Avenue.

The FBI joined the investigation and police say their dive team found the murder weapon this summer in Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.

[Part of a gun pulled from water during EPD dive operation]

14 News was there when the weapon was found.

Police say they expect to release more information later this week.

