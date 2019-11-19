2nd arrest made in fatal January shooting in Evansville, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second person is now facing murder charges in the January death of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell.
Police say 32-year-old Justin Brewer is being held right now in Knox County and will be brought back to Evansville.
Police say his wife, Amber Brewer was arrested in September on a murder charge.
Police say Mitchell was shot to death on January 25 on Frisse Avenue.
The FBI joined the investigation and police say their dive team found the murder weapon this summer in Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.
14 News was there when the weapon was found.
Police say they expect to release more information later this week.
