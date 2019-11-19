Mt. Vernon teachers stage ‘Walk-In’ for Red for Ed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The statewide “Red for Ed” movement forced nearly half of all Indiana School corporations to close. Mt. Vernon schools took a different approach, opting for walk-ins instead.
Mt. Vernon Superintendent Matt Thompson says that six teachers from the school district went to Indianapolis.
The rest of the district’s teachers gathered outside their schools dressed in red with signs and chants to send a message of support for teachers at the statehouse.
Each school in Mt. Vernon participated.
“I just really hope our Indiana legislators will step up and do the right thing," said Betsy Campbell, a first-year teacher in Mt. Vernon. "The kids of Indiana deserve more. The future of Indiana. Indiana as a state is going to benefit from anything that we put into education. So I hope that they really step up and do the responsible thing here.”
Officials say Mt. Vernon didn’t cancel class because they don’t have e-learning days and didn’t want to make kids sacrifice a day of learning.
