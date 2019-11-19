Mostly sunny Wednesday, rain likely Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few very light showers moved through the Tri-State earlier today, but that rain has now pushed off to our east, and we will most likely be dry for the rest of the night. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning.
We will also start to see more breaks in the clouds overnight, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
A warm front will move through overnight Wednesday night, bringing us a shot of warmer air from the south-southwest. As a result, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.
However, that warm front’s adjacent cold front will be working its way in from the west Thursday, so scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day. Thursday will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.
That cold front will move through overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning, dropping our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s.
Just as that cold front moves out, a low pressure system will move in from the south-southwest. Right now, it looks like any heavy rain and thunderstorms will most likely stay to our south, but we may see scattered rain from the north side of that system during the day on Friday and into Saturday morning.
Our skies will begin to clear Saturday afternoon, but it will likely be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Sunday and Monday both look mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday and low to mid 50s Monday.
